WWE and Omaze have announced a unique opportunity to visit the WWE Performance Center with The Undertaker.

Fans can donate money that will go to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to earn chances to win the sweepstakes. A $10 donation will get you 100 entries/chances to win, a $25 donation will get you 250 entries to win, a $50 donation will earn you 1,000 entries to win, and a $100 donation will get you 2,000 chances to win.

The contest kicks off today and closes on Wednesday, February 24. The winner will be announced on or around Wednesday, March 10. The grand prize will includes a trip to Orlando, FL for you and a friend, to receive a WWE Performance Center tour with The Undertaker, take a photo with Taker, and create a custom ring entrance with him. The winner will also receive a WWE Title belt signed by Taker, along with WWE merchandise, and photos & videos of the experience. Flights and hotel costs are also included. The approximate retail value of the grand prize is $2,500.

The sweepstakes page adds, "Your safety and peace of mind is our top priority, so this experience will be scheduled when it's safe to travel and convenient for our partners."

The e-mail WWE sent us today notes, "Hear that? It's the Undertaker's bell. And it tolls for YOU. The Undertaker is inviting you and a friend to join him at the WWE Performance Center for an unforgettable experience. You'll tour the training center for the wrestling stars of tomorrow with the wrestling legend. Take some truly epic photos. And even step into the ring with The Undertaker—don't worry, not for a Tombstone Piledriver—but to create your own custom ring entrance! Flights, hotel and autographed WWE title belt included. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes."

