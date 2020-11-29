WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE Producer D-Von Dudley announced on his podcast, Table Talk, that he's been dealing with some health issues.

He explained that he's waiting for what the doctors will say and it's been a little rough.

"Hanging in there," said D-Von. "I've had some health issues but I'm hanging in there. I miss you guys. Hopefully, I'll be back soon. I gotta see what the doctors say but, it's been a little rough, but I've been hanging in there, doing what I can."

PWInsider has confirmed that D-Von has not been at WWE TV tapings over the last several weeks either.