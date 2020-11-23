The producers have been revealed for the matches that took place at last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of PWInsider. As noted, the RAW brand won the night over SmackDown, picking up 4 wins to 3.

Above is a new video with highlights from the big event.

Below are the WWE Producers who put together last night's matches:

* Adam Pearce produced the Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Kickoff pre-show, won by The Miz

* Tyson Kidd and Pat Buck produced the Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match, which saw Team RAW (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans) defeat Team SmackDown (Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott) with Lana being the Sole Survivor

* Pat Buck produced the match that saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeat RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day

* Jason Jordan produced WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley's win over WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

* Tyson Kidd produced the women's match that saw SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeat RAW Women's Champion Asuka

* Chris Park (Abyss) produced the Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination, which saw Team RAW (AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Riddle) defeat Team SmackDown (King Baron Corbin, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Otis) in a clean sweep

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes produced the main event, which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat WWE Champion Drew McIntyre