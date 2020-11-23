Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando with fallout from last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's show but the fallout from last night's pay-per-view should see Team RAW celebrate their win over SmackDown, 4-3. The men's team has their clean sweep to follow up on, while Lana will be celebrating her win as the Sole Survivor of the women's team.

RAW should also feature fallout from last week's main event, which saw Drew McIntyre capture the WWE Title from Randy Orton. WWE is due to follow-up on the storyline between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, among others.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.