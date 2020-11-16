Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the final build for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just two matches for tonight's show - Randy Orton will defend the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre, and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will defend against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business.

WWE is teasing that the Ricochet vs. RETRIBUTION storyline will also continue on tonight's show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.