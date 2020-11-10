Monday's live WWE RAW episode, featuring a six-man main event with Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day defeating WWE Champion Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison, drew an average of 1.690 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 2% from last week's 1.656 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.847 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.767 million), the second hour drew 1.690 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.747 million) and the final hour drew 1.532 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.455 million).

This is the fifth-lowest second hour RAW viewership in history, and the fifth-lowest third hour viewership.

RAW ranked #39 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week's #40 spot, and behind the NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff, Tucker Carlson Tonight, SportsCenter at midnight, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Erin Burnett Outfront, Hannity, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Deadline: White House, Last Word, All In, Special Report, 11th Hour, Situation Room at 6pm, Situation Room at 5pm, CNN Right Now at 1pm, CNN Tonight at 10pm, Lead at 4pm, Beat, Reidout, CNN Newsroom at 3pm, MSNBC Live at 2pm, MSNBC Live at 3pm, MSNBC Live at 9am, MTP Daily, America's Newsroom at 9am, FOX & Friends at 8am, CNN Newsroom at 12pm, The Story, CNN Right Now at 2pm, Andrea Mitchell Reports, Morning Joe, CNN Tonight at 11pm, CNN Newsroom at 10am, and CNN Newsroom at 11am.

WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, up from last week's #9 ranked 0.48. The NFL game on ESPN between the Patriots and the Jets the topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 2.79 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Pats vs. Jets game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 9.828 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 5.966 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood on CBS drew 3.305 million viewers, The Voice drew 7.268 million viewers on NBC, LA's Finest drew 1.658 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 849,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Payback episode)

September 7 Episode: 1.725 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (In Your Face edition)

September 21 Episode: 1.678 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 1.822 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Clash of Champions episode)

October 5 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Draft Night 2 episode)

October 19 Episode: 1.777 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere episode)

October 26 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

November 2 Episode: 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 1.690 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode