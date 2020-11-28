WWE Digital has just released storyline injury updates on Otis and Jey Uso following last night's SmackDown.

After Jey Uso's attack, Otis was evaluated by WWE Medical. It was revealed that he is suffering from multiple areas of contusions and tenderness of the muscles throughout the thoracic spine region.

After his match with Kevin Owens, a ringside physician evaluated Jey Uso and revealed bilateral upper extremity weakness. The result is from the chair shots by Owens.

Below is WWE's full statement:

Following Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Digital has learned the status of two blue brand Superstars. Otis was evaluated by WWE Medical following Jey Uso's attack. The evaluation revealed multiple areas of contusions and tenderness of the muscles throughout the thoracic spine region. Examination of the bony regions of the thoracic spine and ribs did not reveal any abnormalities. Jey Uso was sent to the trainer's room following his match with Kevin Owens and the ringside physician's evaluation revealed bilateral upper extremity weakness as a result of stretching of the lower cervical nerve roots from the chair strikes. The belief is that this weakness is temporary and should resolve over the next few days. Stay locked in to WWE digital and social channels for the latest developments.

The full results of the November 27th edition of Friday Night SmackDown are available here.