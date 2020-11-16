Back in July, WWE had formulated plans of a third match between WWE Champion Randy Orton and Edge. Initially scheduled for SummerSlam, things were delayed due to Edge suffering a triceps injury in "The Greatest Match Ever" at WWE Backlash.

Last month, it was reported things had not changed as WWE now wanted to have Orton and Edge meet in the ring at WrestleMania 37.

Today, @WrestleVotes is reporting while Orton vs. Edge has been the long-term plan, Edge vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been "discussed a great deal for the show."

The two have crossed paths a few times over the years with Wyatt appearing on WWE Network's The Edge and Christian Show. In 2016, Edge returned to SmackDown to host "The Cutting Edge" with Wyatt and the rest of SmackDown's Survivor Series team.

WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled for March 28, 2021, although there have reportedly been internal discussions on possibly moving the show to April 11 or April 18. The goal for WrestleMania 37 is still to have fans in attendance — despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea is to move the date back a few weeks to help achieve this goal.