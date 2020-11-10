WWE officials are reportedly looking at possibly setting up The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

As we've noted, WWE's current contract with the Amway Center in Orlando was extended to Tuesday, November 24, but WWE has to find a new home because the arena has to prepare for the ECHL and the NBA's Orlando Magic. In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE was given around two more weeks, now putting their out-date at around Friday, December 4.

It was also reported that Tropicana Field has been discussed as a new temporary home during the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE is also looking at other indoor buildings in the Florida area.

Tropicana Field is a domed stadium located in St. Petersburg, which is around 1.5 hours from the Amway Center in Orlando. Tropicana Field is the current home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, and has a seating capacity of 42,735. The Trop has been rumored to host WrestleMania a few times over the years, but that obviously never worked out.

It was previously reported that WWE was looking for their next venue home to run into February, which means the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view would be held wherever they decide to go. In addition to other venues inside the state of Florida, it's been reported that WWE has also looked at potential locations in North Carolina, Illinois and Texas. There is no word yet on exactly which venues were being considered, but WWE needs to find an arena where no sports teams are playing, and one that can accommodate the weight and power requirements of the ThunderDome setup. A major travel hub city is also needed because the WWE crews will be flying in and out each week.

Regarding Tropicana Field, Jon Alba noted on Twitter that the venue would give WWE the flexibility to run bigger events, but it would be a downgrade in terms of facility quality, and there is an issue with electricity as power has gone out multiple times during Rays games over the past few years.

Survivor Series on November 22 will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando. The next WWE pay-per-view after Survivor Series is TLC on December 20. WWE has not announced a date or location for the 2020 TLC event or the 2021 Rumble event.

Stay tuned for updates.