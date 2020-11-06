WWE is reportedly planning a feud between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

There's no word yet on when the feud will kick off, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the two top stars are scheduled to work against each other.

Bryan is currently out of action with a storyline injury after last week's attack by Jey Uso, who turned heel on Bryan as Reigns watched. WWE issued a storyline update on Bryan over last weekend and noted that he suffered "a bruised kidney and multiple strains and contusions throughout his thoracic and lumbar spine" in the attack. It was also noted that Bryan was back at home resting up. Bryan lost a Survivor Series qualifier to Uso earlier in the night, meaning he will not be on Team SmackDown at the November 22 pay-per-view.

Bryan, who has said this current run is likely his last as a full-time Superstar, returned to SmackDown last month after being away for most of the year due to COVID-19 concerns and his wife Brie Bella being pregnant with their second child. It looked like Bryan was feuding with Seth Rollins as the two did an angle on the night Bryan returned in mid-October, but they have not interacted since then.

There is no word yet on when Bryan will be back, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

