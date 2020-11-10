WWE announced they are seeking a Talent Brand Manager for the company.

As noted in July, WWE launched a Talent Brand Management department to help develop the individual brands of their Superstars.

According to the below job listing, some of the manager's responsibilities are to monitor the growth of individual talent brands, drive opportunities for talent brands internally and externally and collaborate with talent third parties to solicit and assess new opportunities.

WWE Talent Management Group will deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE. Responsibilities: Work across all lines of business to develop and execute growth strategies for talent brands.

Drive opportunities for talent brands internally and externally.

Align talent goals and personal interests to WWE strategic initiatives.

Develop and maintain talent marketing materials.

Monitor growth of individual talent brands.

Collaborate with talent third parties to solicit and assess new opportunities.

Assist in benchmarking economics for talent engagements.

Provide market intelligence and best practices for holistic brand development. Qualifications: • 5+ years' experience in entertainment, brand management, social and media relations or similar field.

• Strong understanding of social and digital ecosystems as they relate to brand value and engagement.

• Experience in client services across a variety of brand management functions.

• Ability to work closely and effectively with talent.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, including verbal, written, and presentation

• Exceptional project management, organizational, and time management skills, with the ability to lead multiple projects in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

• Self-motivated with a positive, can-do attitude; poise and grace under pressure

• Professional in always maintaining the highest degree of discretion and confidentiality

• Willing and able to work a flexible schedule including late nights and weekends on a regular basis

• Able to travel for business as needed (approximately 20-25%) and work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays as needed

• Proficient in MS Office suite, especially PowerPoint and Excel

• Entrepreneurial drive to deliver industry best practices.

• Understanding of WWE's audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus.

• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a collaborative environment.

• Bachelor's degree in Media, Communications, Marketing, or similar field.

More information about the Talent Brand Manager job listing is available at this link.