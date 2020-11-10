- WWE has launched their new Nestlé Pure Life Family Fitness Challenge Sweepstakes. The contest will run until Sunday, December 13. Fans can enter the sweepstakes and find the full list of rules at this link.

The grand prize winner will win a virtual meet & greet with one or two WWE Superstars, plus a WWE Title replica, and a Nestlé Waters prize pack. There will also be six first prize winners, which will receive a WWE Title replica and a Nestlé Waters prize pack.

WWE and Nestlé Pure Life have also launched a new "Family Fitness Challenge" online series to go with the sweepstakes. Above is episode 1, which features Lacey Evans and her daughter, Summer, teaming up with Charly Caruso to share the importance of staying active and living a healthy lifestyle.

- WWE has released photos from a new Riott Squad photo shoot to show off their new looks, as seen in the tweets below.

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were drafted to SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft. They have not teamed since being on the red brand as they lost to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the October 6 RAW show, and then lost a Fatal 4 Way to Jax and Baszler on the October 19 RAW, in a match that also included Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, plus Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. Riott won a Survivor Series qualifying match over Natalya and Zelina Vega last Friday night, to join Bianca Belair on the Women's Team SmackDown.

Riott tweeted photos from the new shoot and commented on how Evans makes her better.

"This chick makes me better [green heart emoji] @YaOnlyLivvOnce @WWE #RiottSquad," Riott wrote.

You can see the new Riott Squad photos below:

We got stories that you'll never believe.

And we know it, we wear it, we wear it on our sleeves. #RiottSquad pic.twitter.com/C8iFBIxyeX — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) November 7, 2020