Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the blue brand fallout from Survivor Series.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's SmackDown, but they are teasing that we will find out what's next for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his "Bloodline" on the show.

Team SmackDown lost to Team RAW at Survivor Series, 4-3, and it will be interesting to see how they follow up on that loss tonight. The new feud between Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is also expected to continue during this week's show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.