Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the go-home show for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight - Seth Rollins vs. Murphy.

Tonight's show should see the final names confirmed for Team SmackDown as well. The 5-man team currently has Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and King Baron Corbin. The 5-woman team currently has Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

With this being the final show before Survivor Series, it's possible that some RAW Superstars will appear to further the Survivor Series build, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.