Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight's show - Bayley vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. The title will be on the line for this match as this is Bayley's rematch from her recent loss at Hell In a Cell.

There will also be a follow-up to last week's heel turn by Jey Uso. Last Friday's show saw Uso attack Daniel Bryan as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns looked on. Uso then attacked Bryan again after the show went off the air.

Tonight's show will likely see more Superstars qualify for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, but WWE has not announced any qualifiers as of this writing, or any kind of preview for the show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.