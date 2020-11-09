- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring several stars re-watching the recent Match of the Year candidate between Ilja Dragunov and WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER. The video features WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Wade Barrett, Drake Maverick, Cesaro and Tyson Kidd, Killian Dain, and NXT General Manager William Regal.

- NXT Superstar Pete Dunne turns 27 years old today while AEW's Chris Jericho turns 50, and former WCW and WWE referee Nick Patrick turns 60.

- WWE is calling on fans to help them name The Undertaker's greatest match ever with a new social media tournament. As seen below, the tournament begins today on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and will culminate with the announcement of Taker's greatest match ever as voted by the fans on Survivor Series Sunday, which is November 22. Taker will appear at Survivor Series for his "Final Farewell" and 30 year anniversary celebration.