

WWE's 34th annual Survivor Series takes place Sunday November 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET (Preshow at 6:00 PM ET) from the WWE ThunderDome in the Amway Center and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network (first month free for new subscribers). The main attraction of this year's Survivor Series is The Undertaker's Final Farewell after 30 years in WWE as that persona. The Undertaker's best friends and greatest rivals will be present for the event as well, although their roles in the event haven't been revealed: Kurt Angle, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Henry & Phineas Godwinn, The Godfather, Kane, Shawn Michaels, & Triple H will be present. NXT is noticeably absent from this year's event after dominating last year's matches but Survivor Series has been the most consistently good WWE event since the brand split. Since the brand split, Survivor Series always has a surprise and/or a debut, it was always Brock's best match of the year, and every year we get to see matchups that will give us a preview of what WrestleMania could look like.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

After he showed up on SmackDown last week, it became pretty clear that Drew McIntyre was going to be the one to face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series instead of Randy Orton. This allows for a traditional face vs. heel match instead of an awkward heel vs. heel encounter that would have significantly less potential to help both performers. RAW is in trouble and has been for a while but Drew McIntyre has managed to grow as WWE Champion throughout his first reign and has been the most consistent babyface on the roster. This match is an interesting return match from WrestleMania 35 with each performer's roles being elevated and reversed this time. Their match at WrestleMania 35 was technically fine, but overshadowed by other matches on the card. This match has only had a two week build, but both men have delivered in their segments on SmackDown to promote the match. Both men feel like top guys, but Roman feels extra special.

This match will be incredibly physical since both champions are working hard to establish themselves as the top guys of their respective brands. Although Drew suffered his first loss in a year at Hell In A Cell, he's going to look strong in this match as he looks to get a win over Roman to avenge his loss at WrestleMania 35. Reigns hasn't forgotten that McIntyre eliminated him from the 2020 Royal Rumble and he will be looking for payback as well. Reigns looks unbeatable right now and he has yet to lose a match to McIntyre. The only way Reigns loses this match is if there is some outside interference on a grand scale to make sure that both men leave looking like credible champions of their respective brands. As Reigns paraphrased Paul Heyman on SmackDown: "Drew is the right guy in the right place at the wrong time."

Roman Reigns via pinfall







WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Asuka has dominated matchups with Banks by scoring one draw and three victories over The Boss but Banks is showing signs of finally reaching her potential as the top female star in WWE. By defeating Bayley on SmackDown two weeks ago, Sasha Banks has finally ended her curse of never successfully defending a championship. Banks' recent appearance on 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+ garnered high praise and a feature interview in 'Variety' magazine. If WWE is smart, they will go all-in on Banks all the way to WrestleMania. She has broken through to the mainstream and is the most feel-good story in WWE right now. Both Asuka and Sasha Banks are grand slam champions in WWE but Banks needs this win more than Asuka does and she'll pick up the victory without cheating this time. Rejoice in the babyface Sasha Banks era while we have it. She's gonna need some strong heels to overcome besides Bayley. Right now, SmackDown's heels are Carmella, Billie Kay, Natalya, and Tamina - that is not a deep roster of heel talent to throw at a babyface champion. WWE needs to fix this ASAP or else they'll miss out on capitalizing on Banks before she moves on to bigger and better things. Rhea Ripley is currently a babyface in NXT but calling her up and turning her heel would give Banks a formidable challenger after Banks' impending feud with Carmella.

Sasha Banks via submission







WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

The build to this match has yielded some excellent segments backstage that have included Big E fairly often to play off the Street Profits. Men's tag team wrestling in WWE has taken a back seat this year more than others but not for lack of talent. If the Street Profits and The New Day get ten minutes or more, this match will be excellent and will showcase the talents of both teams. A victory over The New Day would be a tremendous achievement for The Street Profits, but it just doesn't make sense without New Day turning heel. Kofi Kingston is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history and Xavier Woods has established himself as one of the greatest tag team competitors in WWE history and they aren't going anywhere. The Street Profits will get in some memorable spots but will come up short against the power of positivity.

The New Day via pinfall







WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

These two champions had a feud two years ago that involved Zayn bringing out Lashley's sisters in one of the worst TV segments of all time. Lashley got the victory over Zayn at Money In The Bank 2018, but nobody felt like a winner after that feud. Rumors of this match being a squash with Lashley coming out on top circulated on the internet this week, but Sami's new gimmick is finding a way to win. It would be a much more entertaining match if Zayn gets the squash victory over Lashley by outwitting him and cheating to win. Lashley has dominated on RAW since joining The Hurt Business, but in this heel vs. heel match-up Zayn has much more to gain by getting the upset on Lashley than Lashley has to gain from squashing Zayn. SmackDown has a strong alpha heel champion in Roman Reigns and it has a strong cowardly heel Intercontinental Champion in Sami Zayn. If SmackDown can keep both champions strong in their positions going into 2021, SmackDown's side of WrestleMania 37 will have some legitimate steam to blow off.

Sami Zayn via pinfall







MEN'S TRADITIONAL 5-ON-5 ELIMINATION MATCH

AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis

After losing the Money In The Bank contract to The Miz, Otis' only consolation was getting named to team SmackDown on Friday by Adam Pearce. Team RAW has a tremendous size and power advantage with Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus while team SmackDown boasts Superstars that have more experience working in tag teams and a more threatening aerial attack. Seth Rollins is about to take some time off for paternity leave, so he is a lock to not be the sole survivor. It feels like the three most likely sole survivors are AJ Styles, Keith Lee, or Otis. Keith Lee exploded onto the global stage with his performance in last year's Survivor Series match where he was one Roman Reigns short of being sole survivor. AJ Styles has achieved most of the accolades a singles competitor could in WWE with the exception of: being Universal Champion, winning the Royal Rumble, being 24/7 champion, and being sole survivor in Survivor Series. Otis performed well throughout his Mandy Rose love story and has excelled in every segment he's been featured in, but he has had Mandy, Tucker, and the Money In The Bank briefcase taken from him this fall. Poor Otis could shock the world with a victory here, but this feels like it will be Keith Lee's night to get back on track.

Keith Lee (Team RAW) via pinfall







WOMEN'S TRADITIONAL 5-ON-5 ELIMINATION MATCH

Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce vs. Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax will be the reason that team RAW wins or loses this match. Since teaming together, these powerhouses have ran through the RAW women's division. They accidentally injured Mandy Rose while Retribution injured Dana Brooke, forcing Adam Pearce to replace them with Lacey Evans & Peyton Royce. Unless Bayley implodes and torpedos the entire SmackDown team, team SmackDown should pick up the victory here. Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, & Liv Morgan have an opportunity to stand out in this match ahead of WrestleMania season. It would be fun to see Bianca Belair put Lana through a table instead of Baszler & Jax as a show of strength. Don't sleep on this match, Bayley & Natalya will be directing traffic and the only new person to the mix is Belair - so there is a lot of familiarity between the Superstars but many of the Superstars are in new roles on their respective rosters. This should make for a very entertaining match that will provide some laughs to break up the night. Bayley has been on fire this year, look to her to pick up the win for Team SmackDown



Bayley (Team SmackDown) via pinfall







Kickoff Pre-show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Participants TBA

With no participants announced as of publishing time, I can only wildly speculate: Big E should win and plant the seeds for him to win the 2021 Royal Rumble. If not E, then Murphy would be a great choice after his win over Seth Rollins last night on SmackDown.

Big E

