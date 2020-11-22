RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring for the next non-title champion vs. champion match as RAW Women's Champion Asuka comes out to a pop. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is out next, also to a pop.

The bell rings and they go at it. Asuka takes control but Banks takes her down in the middle of the ring. They tangle with back & forth counters now. Banks grounds Asuka. More back and forth on the mat now. Banks goes for an arm bar but Asuka resists. Banks keeps the scissors on her arm. Asuka rolls Banks around but Banks goes into an early Bank Statement.

Asuka stays calm and breaks the hold but Banks covers for 2. Banks keeps control with the arm locked in. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock now. They get to their feet now, still trading holds. Asuka fights Banks off with an elbow. Banks with a Backstabber for a quick pin attempt. Asuka ends up on the floor as the referee counts. Banks offers to let her in through the ropes. She comes back in and they go at it. Asuka sends Banks to the floor with a Hip Attack. More back and forth in the ring now. Asuka with an ankle lock. Banks fights back with a kick to the rib but Asuka drops her and nails a sliding kick for a 2 count.

They tangle some more and Asuka nails a big knee strike for a close 2 count. It looks like we're about to get a Shining Wizard or a Bank Statement but Banks grounds Asuka after a counter. Banks with an abdominal stretch now. Asuka breaks free. Banks goes right back into another abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Banks takes another Hip Attack to the floor. Banks ends up leaping off the top of the barrier with a Meteora but Asuka counters and puts her down with double knees of her own. The referee counts but they both make it back in right before the 10 count.

They trade more shots and counters to prevent pins now that they're back in the ring. They both slowly get up. Banks is on the apron. Asuka goes for a Hip Attack but gets stuck in the ropes. Asuka capitalizes and hits a Backstabber for another close 2 count. Banks with a big Meteora in the corner. They trade more counters and close calls. Asuka drops Banks with double knees to the face for another close 2 count. Asuka can't believe it.

Asuka drops Banks again and goes for another ankle lock. It's blocked and Asuka goes down but she kicks out at 2. They trade more counters and back & forth. Asuka back-slides Banks for 2. Asuka follows up with a big kick. Asuka charges on her feet but they quickly tangle again to the mat and Banks rolls Asuka up for the 3 count out of nowhere.

Winner: Sasha Banks

