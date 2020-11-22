WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn for the next non-title champion vs. champion match. The Hurt Business is out next - WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The bell rings and here we go. Sami stalls and ducks into the ropes as Lashley charges, but the referee backs him off. Sami is intimidated by members of The Hurt Business at ringside. Sami goes to the floor and barks at Cedric and Shelton. Lashley follows and brings him back in. Sami turns it around and stomps on Lashley. Sami with punches against the ropes. They run the ropes and Lashley takes control, running through a clothesline attempt.

Lashley goes to work and works on Sami in the corner using the turnbuckles. Lashley launches Sami into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Lashley then tosses Sami across the ring. Sami goes back out but is stared down by Shelton. Sami stops Lashley from yanking him back into the ring. Sami jumps on Lashley with knees on the middle rope, forcing MVP to watch. Sami comes off the second rope with an elbow to the back of the neck. Lashley kicks out at 1. Lashley catches Sami in mid-air and launches him again.

Lashley unloads on Sami again. Lashley with a neckbreaker now. MVP barks orders but Lashley runs into Sami's boot in the corner. Lashley with a long vertical suplex. Sami almost gets the win with a roll-up out of nowhere. Lashley with another suplex. The Hurt Business surrounds Sami at ringside and yells at him. He shoves Cedric and taunts them but they won't hit him. Lashley comes out and takes care of Sami, ramming him into the barrier. Lashley continues to dominate Sami at ringside. Sami counters and rams Lashley into the ring post.

Sami brings it back in but ends up sending Lashley back to the floor. Sami tries to expose the top turnbuckle but Cedric and Shelton stop him. Lashley blocks a Helluva Kick attempt and drives Sami down into the mat. Sami retreats to the floor and looks to leave up the ramp but MVP trips him. MVP tosses Sami back into the ring when the referee has his back turned. Lashley immediately applies The Hurt Lock and gets the win by submission.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

