WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

It's time for the final non-title champion vs. champion match, and the final RAW vs. SmackDown match of the night, as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out for the main event. Paul Heyman is with him. They stop on the stage as the pyro explodes. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes his way out next as fans cheer him on. Drew is carrying the same sword he had at RAW, and is wearing the kilt. The pyro goes off before Drew marches to the ring. Drew looks over at Reigns and raises the title as more pyro goes off. Reigns and McIntyre stare each other down in the middle of the ring now. They get closer and raise their titles in the air as fans boo and cheer.

They lock up in the middle of the ring to start. They break after being unable to get an upperhand. They lock up again and trade holds. Reigns goes to the ropes to force the break. Drew laughs at The Tribal Chief. They lock up again and Reigns applies a headlock to take control. Reigns takes Drew down into the headlock. Drew with a headlock of his own. They break and run the ropes. Drew ends up leveling Reigns with a big shoulder.

Reigns goes to the floor to regroup with Heyman as Drew looks on. Drew plays some mind games now as Reigns re-enters. Drew looks for a lock up but Reigns kicks Drew and rocks him with punches into the corner. Reigns takes control and beats Drew up in the corner as the referee warns him. Drew turns it around in the corner and rocks Reigns with big punches. Drew with a big chop. Reigns with a headbutt and more big strikes as Heyman looks on. The referee yells at Reigns but Reigns intimidates him into the corner. Drew takes Reigns back into the corner and does the same, unloads to beat him down.

Reigns comes back and sends Drew to the apron, then runs hm into the ring post. Drew falls down to the floor. The referee counts while Drew is down. Reigns follows and slams Drew face-first into the edge of the apron. Reigns resets the count and whips Drew shoulder-first into the steel ring steps.

Reigns brings it back in the ring and grounds Drew with a headlock. Drew tries to fight up and out but Reigns beats him back down with knee strikes. Drew kicks out at 2 as Reigns shows a bit of frustration. Reigns keeps control and grounds Drew again. Drew tries to get up again but Reigns slings him back to the mat by his hair. Reigns ends up leveling Drew with another big leaping shot but he can't put Drew away. Reigns grounds McIntyre again.

Drew fights up and rocks Reigns a few times. Reigns fights back in the middle of the ring, knocking Drew into the corner. Drew gets sent to the opposite corner but he explodes out with a clothesline. Drew with more offense and a big overhead throw. Drew with an inverted neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Drew kips up for a pop. Drew waits for Reigns to get up now, waiting in the corner. Drew grabs Reigns instead and helps him up. Reigns blocks the Futureshock DDT. Drew avoids the Samoan Drop. Drew charges from the corner with a clothesline but Reigns hits a Samoan Drop for a close 2 count.

Heyman watches from ringside, holding the Universal Title belt. Reigns and Drew are both down. Reigns waits in the corner as Drew stumbles around. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch but Drew blocks it and hits a big Spinebuster. Reigns kicks out at 2. Reigns and Drew are both down but Drew is moving first.

Drew ends up catching Reigns on the floor, sending him into the barrier and the steel steps. Drew brings it back in the ring but Reigns kicks him on his way back in. Reigns with a right hand to knock Drew back down. The referee checks on Drew now. Reigns talks some trash. Reigns jabs Drew but takes a Glasgow Kiss headbutt right back. They trade more quick offense in the middle of the ring until Drew catches Reigns with the Futureshock DDT. Reigns kicks out right before the 3 count and Heyman can't believe it.

Drew walks around, waiting on Reigns to recover. Drew gets hyped up in the corner now as Reigns slowly gets up. Drew charges with a Claymore Kick attempt but Reigns hits him with a Superman Punch as fans boo. Reigns looks to counter but Drew launches him with a guillotine toss. Drew charges but Reigns kicks him in the face, then sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Drew falls to the mat and is down face-first now. Reigns charges with a Spear but Drew turns it into a takedown. Drew immediately goes into a Kimura Lock submission on the mat. The referee checks on Reigns but he won't tap.

Reigns gets his arm on the bottom rope to break the hold. Reigns goes to the floor for a breather. Drew charges but Reigns catches him and turns it into a big Samoan Drop through the announce table. Fans boo. Reigns grabs Drew again and puts him through what's left of the debris. Reigns breaks the referee's count and sits on the apron, watching Drew try to recover. Reigns is seething now. Drew gets up but Reigns immediately puts him through the barrier with a Spear. Reigns brings Drew back into the ring but he kicks out at 2. Reigns, Heyman and the announcers can't believe it.

Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Reigns gets up and delivers a Spear but he runs into a kick. Reigns ends up going for Spear and he hits it but Drew still kicks out. Reigns talks to himself and apparently sends a message out to Samoa Joe. Reigns charges again but this time Drew meets him with a Claymore Kick. Reigns falls into the referee, knocking him out of the ring.

Reigns, McIntyre and the referee are all down. Jey Uso runs down as fans boo. Drew knocks him right back to the floor. Drew goes back over to Reigns but Reigns lands a low blow. Jey superkicks Drew right after the low blow. Reigns with a Superman Punch. Reigns then locks in the Guillotine but Drew hangs on. A new referee runs down to the ring but Drew is trying to break free now. Reigns tightens the hold and brings Drew to the mat with it. Drew passes out and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Roman Reigns

