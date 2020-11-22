Dual-Brand Battle Royal: Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Elias, John Morrison, The Miz, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Murphy

Tom Phillips is at ringside with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The ring begins to fill up with Superstars. Murphy, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio come out together. Out next comes The Miz with John Morrison. Miz is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase.

The bell rings and here we go. Dominik eliminates Morrison early on. Miz fights off Dominik. Kalisto and Rey go at it. Elias fights off Apollo Crews. Chad Gable and Elias team up on Dolph Ziggler. Cedric Alexander eliminates Kalisto.

Gable works on Elias now. Shinsuke Nakamura works on Cedric. Dominik beats Miz down. Rey drops Robert Roode for 619 but Ziggler superkicks Rey as he runs in. Ziggler eliminates Rey. Murphy attacks Ziggler but Roode saves him. Cedric and Shelton Benjamin double team Miz. Humberto Carrillo is eliminated by Roode. Cedric and Shelton eliminate Angel Garza. They then double team Miz while he's down.

Gable works on Dominik in the corner. Ricochet fights off Cedric and Shelton, then Murphy. Cedric and Ricochet trade shots on the apron now. Ricochet eliminates Cedric. Shelton eliminates Ricochet. Apollo eliminates Shelton. Ziggler and Murphy trade shots on the apron. Roode eliminates Murphy. Dominik eliminates Roode. Ziggler tries to dump Dominik. Gable levels Elias with a big kick. Dominik eliminates Ziggler.

Nakamura works on Crews. Crews fights off Elias. Nakamura eliminates Crews with a big knee. Hardy decks Nakamura. Gable works on Dominik in the corner. Miz is down by himself in a corner. Hardy fights off Nakamura. Hardy eliminates Nakamura. We're down to Miz, Hardy, Gable, Dominik and Elias.

Hardy and Elias go at it now. Hardy kicks Elias off the apron to eliminate him. Gable sneaks up on Hardy but gets caught. Gable catches Miz sneaking up on him. All four Superstars face off now. Miz and Dominik go at it while Hardy and Gable slug it out. Gable eliminates Hardy. Dominik blocks the Skull Crushing Finale but runs into a big boot while going for 619. Miz drops Gable with another kick. Miz stands tall over both opponents now, the only RAW Superstar still in the match. Fans boo him. Miz with It Kicks to Dominik. Miz hits the roundhouse kick and Dominik goes down. Dominik sends Miz to the apron but he hangs on as they go at it. Dominik eliminates Miz but the referee didn't rule it an elimination as it wasn't valid. Gable attacks from behind but Dominik hangs on. They go at it and Gable hits three big suplexes in a row. Dominik fights in from the apron and then misses 619. Dominik keeps going and then hits 619. Dominik tosses Gable over the top rope to win the match, or so it appears. Miz runs back in the ring and tosses Dominik to win the match.

Winner: The Miz

This is from our live WWE Survivor Series coverage post. Click here to access our full coverage.