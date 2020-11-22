Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (AJ Styles, Riddle, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee) vs. Team SmackDown (Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Baron Corbin, Otis)

We go right to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles of Team RAW. His muscle is with him, Jordan Omogbehin. AJ takes the mic and begins to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Riddle. Keith Lee is out next, followed by Braun Strowman. Sheamus is out last for Team RAW as fans in the virtual crowd boo him. Out first for Team SmackDown is Jey Uso. We see Paul Heyman watching his entrance from backstage. Uso stops at the bottom of the ramp and out next comes Kevin Owens, who stands on the steel ring steps. Otis is out next, followed by Seth Rollins. King Baron Corbin is out last for the blue brand as Mike Rome does the introduction.

AJ starts off with Uso as the two teams have words. They lock up and Uso takes it to the corner, then breaks as the referee counts. Uso ends up running into a dropkick. Uso rocks AJ with a right hand, then another. We see Heyman watching again. AJ takes Uso down and they tangle back & forth. Uso with a pin attempt. AJ sends Uso flying with scissors. Uso catches AJ with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Corbin comes in and keeps control of AJ, taunting his other opponents. Corbin levels AJ and in comes Otis, then Riddle. Otis drops Riddle with a shoulder, then dances some.

Riddle and Otis go at it now. Otis tosses Riddle and drops a big headbutt but can't put him away. Owens tags in and starts stomping on Riddle's bare feet. Owens goes on and drops a leg on Riddle's foot. Owens headbutts Riddle's foot and keeps focusing on that one bare foot. Riddle backs Owens into his corner and rocks him. Riddle goes back across the ring and tags in Sheamus. Rollins wants the tag but Owens hesitates before tagging him in. Rollins drops to his knees and taunts Sheamus, telling him to do his part. Sheamus readies for a Brogue Kick and levels Rollins while he's on his knees. Sheamus covers and eliminates Rollins. Rollins allowed this all to happen.

Team SmackDown regroups at ringside after sending Rollins to the floor. Team RAW argues in the ring now. Braun runs around the ring and runs right through Team SmackDown against the barrier. Strowman brings Corbin into the ring and yells at his other red brand teammates. Strowman tags in Riddle and he unloads on Corbin with kicks into the corner. Riddle gets in trouble and tags in Lee. Otis also tags in. Otis and Lee size each other up. Otis starts shaking and dancing as Lee looks on. They lock up and Lee takes control. Lee collides with a shoulder, and two more, but Otis is still up.

The fight heats up as they both struggle with each other's size. Lee drops Otis with a left. Strowman tags in for the quick double team on Otis. Strowman unloads on Otis in the corner now. Otis tries to fight back but Strowman dropkicks him. AJ tags in now. Owens ends up tagging in and they go at it. Owens with a big back-drop to AJ. Owens mocks Team RAW. Owens runs into AJ's boot in the corner. Owens catches AJ with a big tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for 2. AJ avoids a Pop-Up Powerbomb but Owens knocks him off the apron to the floor. Lee runs in but Owens hits a Stunner, and one to Sheamus. Riddle runs in and also takes a Stunner. AJ flies in and takes Owens down with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to eliminate him.

Corbin levels AJ but Strowman makes the save. Chaos continues until Corbin decks AJ but AJ drops him with a pele kick. Riddle comes in with a Broton on Corbin for the pin to eliminate Corbin.

Jey runs in and trades shots with Riddle. Riddle fights Uso off. Sheamus tags in and hits a jumping knee or Brogue Kick attempt on Uso but Uso kicks out at 2. Sheamus with the big forearms to Uso on the apron. Sheamus argues with his partners. Uso has a kick blocked but then drops Sheamus with an enziguri. Uso crawls to Otis and makes the tag. Otis runs over Sheamus and knocks Strowman off the apron. AJ runs in but Otis launches him across the ring. Otis also levels Riddle. Lee runs in but Otis sends him flying. Sheamus comes of the top but Otis catches him and dumps him on his head. Otis poses and dances some but Strowman tags in, staring Otis down.

Strowman yells at Otis and taunts him. They collide twice but still are up. Strowman levels Otis with a big boot, then yells at him to get up. Strowman misses a running splash. Otis scoops Strowman and slams him. Otis goes for the Caterpillar on Braun and hits it. Otis goes to the top but Riddle runs over. Otis knocks him to the floor. Strowman scoops Otis with the running powerslam for the pin to eliminate Otis.

Uso runs right in and superkicks Braun out of the ring, then Sheamus, then sending Lee off the apron. Riddle drops Uso with a big knee. Uso superkicks Riddle out of the ring. Uso runs the ropes and leaps out, landing on all of Team RAW. We see Heyman watching backstage. Uso sends Riddle into the steel steps. Uso superkicks Sheamus, then Lee at ringside. Uso returns to the ring and sizes up Strowman, who is down in the corner. Uso charges but Strowman catches him. Uso slides out and shoves Strowman into the turnbuckles. AJ tags in but Uso ducks and superkicks him. Uso goes to the top but AJ's muscle pulls him to safety. Uso superkicks Strowman to the floor. AJ rocks Uso and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Uso superkicks him off the rope to the floor. Lee tags in and Uso doesn't see it. Uso goes to finish AJ but Lee grabs Uso on his shoulders and hits the big Spirit Bomb for the pin to eliminate Uso, and get the sweep for Team RAW.

Winners: Team RAW (AJ Styles, Riddle, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee)

