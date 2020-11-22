Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Team RAW (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bayley, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair)

We go back to the ring for tonight's Traditional 5-on-5 Women's Match as Team RAW is out first, represented by WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. We see how she's put Lana through several announce tables in recent weeks. Jax waits in the ring and out next comes her partner, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Lacey Evans is out next, followed by Peyton Royce. We see what led to Royce and Evans replacing Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke this past Monday. Lana is out last for Team RAW and the others are annoyed by her already. Bayley is out first for Team SmackDown. Bianca Belair is out next, swinging her hair around. The Riott Squad is out next - Ruby Riott is first, followed by Liv Morgan. Natalya is out last for Team SmackDown.

Bayley talks some trash as she starts off with Evans. Bayley takes her from corner to corner, then tags in Natalya to take over. Natalya shows Evans up and goes back to work on her. Natalya with some of her signature moves, including the low dropkick for a 2 count. Royce tags in but Natalya rolls her up for a 2 count. Belair tags in and double teams Royce with Natalya as the referee counts. Belair with a big moonsault on Royce for a 2 count.

Morgan tags in but Royce kicks and she grabs it. They tangle and Royce kicks out of a quick pin attempt. They collide and both go down. Morgan tags in Riott but Royce takes her down and makes a tag to Baszler. Baszler goes at it with Riott. Baszler with a big backbreaker and a kick to the chest. Baszler with more big kicks with one taking Riott's head off for a 2 count. Riott fights out of a hold with left hands and Baszler goes down. Jax tags in and stalks Riott back into the corner. Riott ducks and in comes Bayley, then Liv, to team up on Jax. She shoves them both off and Jax slams Liv now that she's alone.

Lana tags herself in and Jax isn't happy. Lana and Morgan go at it. Lana gets kicked but she goes for a close 2 count. Lana keeps control but Liv tags in Natalya. Lana and Natalya have words, then lock up. Natalya drops her with a shoulder and talks some trash. More back and forth now. Lana back-slides Natalya for 2, and Natalya rolls Lana over for 2. Lana with knees to the gut in the corner now. Lana drops Natalya and nails a big kick to the face for 2. More action with Lana now. No one wants to tag Lana. Jax and Baszler yell at her to get out of her. Lana just stands there on the steps as Baszler berates her. Lana looks to be getting emotional now.

Royce and Bayley are legal now. Royce taunts Bayley. They lock up and Bayley unloads, beating Royce down. Bayley takes Royce face-first into the turnbuckle and keeps the offense going. Bayley with a suplex for a 2 count. Bayley points and laughs at Lana for how she's standing there on the steps, like the dunce in class. Royce ends up tying Bayley up in the rope, using the 5 count. Bayley comes back and rams Royce in the corner. Belair tags in and grabs Royce from the turnbuckles, pressing her high in the air, then dropping her into the turnbuckle with Snake Eyes.

Bayley comes off the top with an elbow drop on Royce. Evans makes the save on the pin attempt. Everyone gets involved and hits their finishers now. Jax sends Belair to the floor. Jax blocks a Riott Kick and sends Ruby to the floor. Jax presses Liv out to the floor onto Riott. Bayley sends Jax to the floor. Bayley tells Lana to watch as she goes to the top but Royce cuts Bayley off as she runs her mouth too much. Royce climbs up and hits a big superplex, sending Bayley down onto the rest of the Superstars at ringside. The referee counts with Lana watching from the steps, the only person still standing.

Royce rolls Bayley back into the ring. Royce hits the Déjà Vu on Bayley in the middle of he ring. Royce pins Bayley to eliminate her.

Natalya goes at it with Royce now. Natalya finally gets the upperhand and applies the Sharpshooter. Royce taps out and is eliminated.

Evans comes in and goes at it with Natalya now. Evans levels Natalya from the corner. Evans goes up top for the moonsault but she lands hard as Natalya moves. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but it's blocked. Baszler runs in but Natalya also goes for the Sharpshooter on her. Evans comes and drops Natalya with the Woman's Right. Evans pins Natalya and eliminates her.

Belair runs in and fights with Evans. Evans puts her down. Belair rolls Evans from behind for a 2 count. Belair slams Evans face-first in the middle of the ring. Belair goes to the top but Baszler distracts, allowing Evans to cut Belair off. Evans climbs up with Belair and rocks her. They tangle and Evans hits a super Spanish Fly. She covers but The Riott Squad breaks it up just in time. Jax comes in and Riott fights her off. Liv tags in but can't roll Jax over. Jax fights Riott off again as she tags back in. Liv also tags back in but Jax shuts her down. Liv and Riott keep taking turns on Jax with quick offense. The double teaming continues and Riott hits a Riott Kick to Jax.

Baszler tags in to save Jax from the double teaming. Baszler unloads on Riott in the corner while talking trash to Liv. Baszler drops Riott with a Shining Wizard. Baszler is dealing with Liv and Riott now. Riott comes off the top but Baszler grabs her and applies the Kirifuda Clutch. Jax pulls Morgan off the apron. Riott has Baszler pinned but Jax has the referee distracted. Riott ends up collapsing due to the Kirifuda Clutch, which was still locked in during her pin attempt. Riott is out. Baszler pins Riott and eliminates her.

Liv runs in as does Evans. Liv unloads and slams Evans' face several times into the mat. Liv keeps the offense coming to Evans, stomping her back in the corner. Belair is back on the apron now, waiting for a tag. Liv stomps away on Evans and delivers more offense. Liv with a Crucifix Bomb to Evans for the pin to eliminate her.

Belair and Liv dare the champs to come in. The two sides face off. Liv and Jax go at it now. Liv also knocks Baszler off the apron. Liv kicks Jax's knee out and then hits a tornado DDT. Liv with an enziguri to the face of Jax. Jax catches Liv out of nowhere and hits a Samoan Drop for the pin. Liv has been eliminated as Baszler stops Belair from breaking the pin.

Jax and Baszler surround Belair now as she gets back up. Belair drops Baszler first and goes at it with Jax, unloading in the corner. Belair back-flips over Jax and dropkicks her. Belair unloads with strikes, knocking Belair back. Belair goes for a splash but Jax gets her knees up. Jax with a big slam in the middle of the ring, then a leg drop but Belair kicks out at 2. Belair gets pulled up by her hair. Jax goes to the second rope but Belair dropkicks her to the floor. Baszler tags in but Belair lifts her. Baszler counters and ends up applying the Kirifuda Clutch. A belly-to-back suplex breaks it up. Belair flips at Baszler and Baszler counters, applying the Kirifuda Clutch again.

Belair slowly moves for the ropes with Baszler on her back, the Clutch still locked in. Belair fades and falls right in front of the ropes. She falls with her hand on the rope. Belair is knocked out but she goes past the referee's 5 count and the referee disqualifies her. Baszler has been eliminated by DQ.

Jax scoops a knocked out Belair and has her on the floor now but Belair slides out and shoves Jax into the steel ring steps. The referee counts. Jax tries to stop Belair from getting back in. Belair back-drops Jax over the barrier into the crowd. Belair tries to leap back into the ring before the 10 count but she fails to make it. The referee counts Jax and Belair out, eliminating them. Lana, who is still standing on the steps by herself, is then announced the Sole Survivor.

Winner and Sole Survivor: Lana

