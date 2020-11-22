- Back from a break and Mike Rome is in the ring for The Undertaker's "Final Farewell" segment. Rome welcomes those who came to say goodbye to Taker. The music hits and out first comes Shane McMahon. Big Show is out next, followed by WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Jeff Hardy (who has Taker's symbol painted on his face), WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, and then Kane. We go to a video package on The Deadman.

The video features comments from Triple H, John Cena, Shane, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and goes on for several minutes with highlights from Mark Calaway 30 years as The Undertaker. Fans in the virtual ThunderDome crowd chant "Undertaker!" now. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is introduced. The other guests are no longer in the ring. Vince talks about Taker's 30 years in the company, striking fear in his opponents and entertaining a global audience, in WWF and WWE. Vince says this run will never be duplicated, so tonight we say goodbye, we say nothing lasts forever, which could be wrong, because the legacy of The Undertaker will live on eternally. So now Vince gives you... The Deadman, The Phenom... ladies and gentlemen... The Undertaker! The bells start to toll inside the Amway Center. The crowd goes black as the flame start to shoot up. Vince waits in the ring as The Undertaker's iconic entrance begins.

Taker...

