Thursday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 257,000 viewers in the 9pm timeslot, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #62 on the Cable Top 150.

This is down 38% from last week's Total Bellas season six premiere, which drew 416,000 viewers and ranked #38 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.19 rating in the key demo.

Above is USA's recap video for this week's Total Bellas episode.

Thursday's episode of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 412,000 viewers in the 10:30pm timeslot. The episode ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 9.5% from last week's Miz & Mrs. mid-season two premiere, which drew 455,000 viewers and ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

The NFL Thursday Night Football game on the NFL Network between the Cardinals and the Seahawks topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.79 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing just 2.444 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewers with 4.618 million, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo last night.

The Cardinals vs. Seahawks NFL Thursday Night Football game on FOX also topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV last night, with a whopping 4.3 rating. The game also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 14.770 million.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (January 29)

Episode 2: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 394,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 494,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season finale)

Bonus Episode: 617,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (November 9)

Episode 7: 455,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season premiere)

Episode 8: 412,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode (20 Episodes)

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)