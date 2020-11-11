WWE officially announced that the 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Sunday, December 6, alongside that day's regional NFL broadcasts.

According to a press release sent to Wrestling Inc., viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch WWE Tribute to the Troops at 4:30 PM ET, while viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the special at 3:00 PM ET. The event will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome, and include servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

"This is a unique time and we look forward to providing our troops and their families with an interactive experience that only WWE can deliver as we celebrate our servicemen and women with millions of our fans watching at home on FOX," said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

WWE will announce celebrity guests that will take part in the event in the coming weeks.

"Supporting the United States military year-round is an essential part of FOX Sports' mission, and partnering with WWE on their Tribute to the Troops is an incredible extension of this ongoing commitment," said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

