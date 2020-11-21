- The above video is the top 10 moments from the November 20th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- Xavier Woods has won the "Esports Content Creator of the Year" award for his YouTube channel, "UpUpDownDown."

The official Twitter of Esports Awards announced, "The winner of the Esports Content Creator of the Year in association with @EsportsStadium is none other than WWE superstar and gaming extraordinaire @UpUpDwnDwn #EsportsAwards"

Woods commented, "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO" and UpUpDownDown's Twitter page shared, "WE DID IT! There is nothing we cant do when we got fans like YOU PEOPLE!! CONGRATS @AustinCreedWins and thank you everyone for voting!"

- WWE wants to know who fans think will be making the biggest impact tomorrow at Survivor Series.

WWE posted on Instagram a photo of Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler with the caption, "In their first time repping #WWERaw or #SmackDown, who will make the biggest impact tomorrow night at #SurvivorSeries?"