Major League Wrestling announced that YouTube will air MLW FUSION on Wednesday nights starting on November 18th at 7 p.m. ET.

With MLW The Restart, the promotion is moving much of its programming to Wednesday Nights.

MLW also noted in the below press release that more information about the card for the premiere will be available soon.

NEW YORK – YouTube will air Major League Wrestling's flagship series MLW FUSION on Wednesday nights, with episodes premiering at 7pm ET on MLW's YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/majorleaguewrestling.



MLW will kick off the move to Wednesday nights on November 18th as part of #TheRestart initiative by the league.



"Fans have been blowing up my Twitter for months asking that we keep MLW's presence on YouTube, so we're going to do just that," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "YouTube has enabled us to grow and we will continue to enrich the platform with more quality content from MLW."



MLW officials confirmed more information about the fight card for the November 18th premiere will be made available shortly.



MLW will be moving much of its programming to Wednesday nights, while its flagship series will air nationwide on cable and satellite Saturday nights at 10pm on beIN SPORTS in the United States.



MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET. Watch FUSION anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

MLW's current Heavyweight Champion is Jacob Fatu and Ross & Marshall Von Erich are the World Tag Team Champions.

Myron Reed is also MLW's Middleweight Champion and Alex Hammerstone is the National Openweight Champion.