Released WWE Superstar Zelina Vega resumed her Twitch stream on Friday night for the first time since WWE handed out the third party edict last month to prevent talents from continuing activity on platforms such as Twitch and Mixer.

While breaking down in tears, Vega thanked a number of fellow superstars, coaches, producers, and executives, but gave a special shoutout to pro wrestling legends Tommy Dreamer and The Rock for "believing in her when nobody else in the world did."

"I don't know where to start," she said on her Twitch stream. "I know a lot of the WWE Universe is here with me tonight [on Twitch] and I'm incredibly grateful. I wouldn't have enjoyed my success without you, the WWE, and mostly importantly people who believed in me from the start, like Tommy Dreamer, The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon."

She continued, "Tommy and Dwayne [Johnson] believed in me when nobody else in the world did. They fought for me when nobody else would. I had gotten so many no's in my life up until that point."

The Rock had recruited Vega to star in the 2019 movie, Fighting With My Family. Also, Vega previously revealed The Rock had become a mentor to her over the past few years.

Vega also thanked Andrade, who she managed on NXT and Monday Night Raw, and NXT coaches Norman Smiley and Terry Taylor.

As reported earlier, Vega will be under the customary 90-day non-compete clause, which would keep her from appearing on TV for any other wrestling promotion through mid-February 2021.

While looking ahead to her future, Vega reiterated that she doesn't harbor any resentment towards anyone in WWE.

"All I ever wanted since I was a four-year-old girl was to be a WWE superstar. And not just for me but my dad too. So, I'm grateful to WWE and NXT for making this dream a reality.

"I'm not mad at anyone, I'm only thankful. If not for NXT, I would have never met my husband and some incredible people along the way. I'm not retiring from wrestling. Right now, I'm sad and heartbroken, and don't know what the future holds. But I know I will be here [on Twitch] with you guys, and I'm truly grateful for that too," she added.

