- Above is the latest ROH Week by Week with Quinn McKay. This week's show includes: Brody King's Final Battle challenge, the Foundation's mystery member gets unmasked, and a sneak peek of this week's ROH TV matches.

- AAA announced the full card for TripleMania XXVIII on December 12 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. The show will not have fans in attendance. Below is the lineup:

* Pagano vs. Chessman (Hair vs. Hair Match)

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Laredo Kid (AAA Mega Championship)

* Arcano and Leyenda Americana vs. Terror Purpura and Venenoide

* Monster Clown, Murder Clown, and Psycho Clown vs. Blue Demon Jr., Hijo de LA Park, and LA Park

* Faby Apache vs. Lady Maravilla, Chik Tormenta, Lady Shani, La Hiedra, and Hades (Copa TripleMania Match)

* Fenix and Pentagon Jr. (c) vs. Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr. (AAA World Tag Team Championship)

* Maximo, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa vs. Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., and Tito Santana

- FITE is now quickly expanding into the fight and music space! Fresh off of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., FITE is presenting one of rap's top performers, Wiz Khalifa, on December 4 at 11 pm ET for $12.99.