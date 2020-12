Lucha Libre AAA World Wide's " Triplemania XXVIII" was tonight at the Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. Fenix and Pentagon Jr. retained the AAA World Tag Team Titles. Kenny Omega also retained the AAA Mega Championship Championship against Laredo Kid.

Below are the results:

* Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., and Tito Santana defeated Maximo, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa

* The Lucha Brothers (c) defeated Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr. and Rey Escorpion & El Texano Jr (AAA World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Lady Shani won the Copa Triplemania Femenil

* Monster Clown, Psycho Clown, and Murder Clown defeated LA Park, Hijo de LA Park, and Blue Demon Jr.

* Terror Púrpura and Venenoide defeated Aracno and Leyenda Americana (Marvel Luche Libre)

* Kenny Omega (c) defeated Laredo Kid (AAA Mega Championship Match)

* Pagano defeated Chessman (Hair vs. Hair Match)