WWE's The Bump announced several guests for Wednesday's show.

The guest list includes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Mojo Rawley, and Chris Nikic.

Chris Nikic recently made history as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.

It was also announced that actor Joe Manganiello will be a guest. Manganiello stars in the new film, "Archenemy."

The Bump airs every Wednesday on WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. The show also airs on on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.



