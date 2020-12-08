WWE's The Bump announced several guests for Wednesday's show.
The guest list includes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Mojo Rawley, and Chris Nikic.
Chris Nikic recently made history as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.
It was also announced that actor Joe Manganiello will be a guest. Manganiello stars in the new film, "Archenemy."
The Bump airs every Wednesday on WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. The show also airs on on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
#WWEChampion (and world-class briefcase thrower) @DMcIntyreWWE is BACK on #WWETheBump tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork and @WWE Digital Platforms!— WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020
Brace yourselves for this week's GUEST THREAD! ?? pic.twitter.com/LWH0jA5Qh1
The one and only @JoeManganiello, star and producer of #Archenemy, is coming to #WWETheBump tomorrow!! ???? pic.twitter.com/xjgWovhB98— WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020
And finally on this STACKED edition of #WWETheBump, we're getting HYPED for @MojoRawleyWWE and @SpecialOlympics @IRONMANtri @ChrisNikic joining us!!— WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020
See you all tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork and @WWE Digital Platforms for this all-star lineup! pic.twitter.com/UQ9dwZvYBI