AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been confirmed to return to Impact Wrestling on Tuesday's episode.

Omega made his Impact debut this past Tuesday in a sitdown interview with Executive Vice President Don Callis, who is expected to act as his manager moving forward. Josh Mathews conducted the interview. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Omega is also scheduled to headline, at least, some Impact pay-per-view events.

On a related note, AEW and Impact are reportedly considering a big World Champion vs. World Champion match for next year.

This week's Impact episode also featured a segment where Impact World Champion Rich Swann was told by security that he could not go through the parking lot because "the champion" had a list of people who were approved for entry as his bus was parked in the lot, with "the champion" being Omega. This upset Swann, who was not allowed to go through the lot.

The parking lot segment was "absolutely" the first step towards a potential Omega vs. Swann match for 2021, according to PWInsider.

Omega's interview this past Tuesday night included references to Omega being interested in winning some of the gold that Impact has to offer. The Swann segment aired right before the bus interview with Omega.

The next Impact special event after Saturday's Final Resolution event is the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16. There's no word on if Swann will be Omega's first Impact opponent or if Omega will wrestle at Final Resolution, but we will keep you updated.

Impact has officially announced Omega's return appearance for next Tuesday night. Callis will be with him. You can see their tweet below: