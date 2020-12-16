AEW and Rooster Teeth have announced a new weekly lifestyle video podcast - Wrestling With The Week.

The show will be hosted by AEW star Scorpio Sky and Funhaus creator James Willems. Wrestling With The Week will premiere on Monday, January 18, and a new 30-minute episode will premiere each Monday via all major platforms.

You can see a trailer for the new video show above.

AEW's CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan is the Executive Producer of the new show, along with Activist Artist Management.

AEW's CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan is the Executive Producer of the new show, along with Activist Artist Management.