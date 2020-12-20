AEW announced Tony Schiavone is set to interview Sting on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

On last week's Dynamite, Team Taz showed up to talk some trash to Cody Rhodes and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. The group went to attack Rhodes, but Sting came out to the stage to hold them off. Taz decided to pull his guys back as Sting locked eyes with Cody, and Allin (who was up in the stands).

Wednesday's show takes place at 10 pm ET, or immediately after the NBA.

Below is the updated card:

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford's wedding date to be announced

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

* Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Jurassic Express vs. Colt Cabana, 5, and 10

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action

* PAC vs. The Butcher

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting