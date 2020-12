AEW announced this Tuesday's AEW Dark (7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel) features 14 matches. Here's the full lineup:

* The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle & Mike Magnum

* Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn

* Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler

* Brian Cage vs. VSK

* Chaos Project vs. Best Friends

* Ricky Starks vs. Sotheara Chhun

* Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. Bear Country

* Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express

* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. RYZIN & Sean Maluta

* Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse

* Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal

* AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Kilynn King

* Leva Bates vs. Skyler Moore

* Tay Conti vs. Freya States

This Tuesday night we have a loaded Dark card as we see fresh debuts and some returning wrestlers on this fourteen match card.



WATCH @TheAEWDark every Tuesday night at 8e/7c via our YouTube Channel ?? https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/6VVC8SmCm1