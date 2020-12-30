Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- The show opens with the AEW roster standing on the ramp with Tony Khan and Brodie Lee's family at the center as a 10-bell salute commences.

- A taped video with Jon Moxley is shown where Moxley admits that there isn't much more to say that hasn't been said. He talks about how Brodie "brought joy to the people around him." He says "Brodie loved being a dad" and how "this was just a job." Moxley calls this a "soccer style kick to the face" and notes how pro wrestling is a community and how everyone supports each other when we're down. Moxley hopes that Brodie's legacy will inspire people to be good to each other and appreciate life. "Everyday is a gift. Everyday is special, and everyday I got to spend with Brodie was most special." Moxley ends by saying, "I love you Brodie, and I'll never forget you."

Colt Cabana and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party