The Dec. 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite is reportedly "up in the air" and could be moved to another night or timeslot, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

With the new NBA season beginning that night, Dynamite could be pushed to the 10 p.m. to 12 p.m. slot [ET] or to another night altogether, added Meltzer. Initially, TNT was to host two games -- one starting at 7:30 p.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. However, with the second game being moved to ESPN, there is still a possibility that Dynamite "could be fit in" on Wednesday night.

Dynamite typically airs at 8 p.m. every Wednesday night on TNT.

Meltzer said AEW "does not know anything for sure right now" since "it's all out of their hands" and they have to wait for a decision from TNT execs.

On a related note, Meltzer reported that the Dec. 18 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown could be moved to FS1 due to the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. That football game is expected to be held on either Friday or Saturday night that weekend. If it is held on Saturday, SmackDown will air on its regular Friday night slot on FOX.

Stay tuned for updates.