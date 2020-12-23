Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 10 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* AEW World Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

* The Butcher vs. PAC

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & MJF) vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin)

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, & Marko Stunt) vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Five, & Ten)

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in action

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announce their wedding date with Miro

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will speak

The Wrestling Inc. podcast tonight with Matt Morgan, Raj Giri & Alfred Konuwa will be airing right after Dynamite, which has a special start time of 10 ET because of the NBA. They will review both NXT and Dynamite. In addition to airing live on Youtube, Facebook and Periscope, you can now watch the podcast live on Twitch, please follow us on Twitch at twitch.tv/WrestlingInc.