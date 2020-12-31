AEW has announced the full line-ups for Night 1 and Night 2 of the New Year's Smash editions of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
Night 1 was originally scheduled for last night, but AEW pushed the show back one week to hold the Celebration of Life tribute show for Brodie Lee. Night 1 will now take place on January 6, while Night 2 will air on January 13.
An eight man tag match was added to Night 1 with The Young Bucks & SCU facing The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2. Also, the Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal match was moved to night one from night two.
Night 1 will be headlined by Rey Fenix challenging AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the title, and Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women's World Title against Abadon. Night 2 will be headlined by Brian Cage challenging Darby Allin for his AEW TNT Title.
Meanwhile, PAC vs. Eddie Kingston, Miro vs. Chuckie T and Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker were added to Night 2.
Below are the current cards for both nights:
New Year's Smash Night 1 - January 6
* Snoop Dogg makes a special appearance
* Chris Jericho does commentary
* Jon Moxley returns to action
* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow
* SCU and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2
* Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's World Title against Abadon
* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Rey Fenix
New Year's Smash Night 2 - January 13
* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
* Miro vs. Chuckie T
* Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker
* FTR vs. Jurassic Express
* Darby Allin defend the AEW TNT Title against Brian Cage