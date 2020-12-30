Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be the special Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the change to tonight's New Year's Smash Night 1 episode after Lee passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 from a non-COVID-19 lung issue. The matches were made by putting together some of Brodie Jr.'s favorite wrestlers for one night only.

Chris Jericho will do commentary for tonight's show. The following matches were announced:

* Cody, Orange Cassidy and Preston "10" Vance vs. Team Taz

* Colt Cabana and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.