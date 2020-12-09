Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Shaq addresses AEW with Tony Schiavone

* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting

* Fallout from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's appearance on Impact Wrestling

* Orange Cassidy vs. MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

* Inner Circle Ultimatum

* FTR vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.)

* Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

* Abadon in action

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Preston "10" Vance

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. TH2