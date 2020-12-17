Week 62 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday's live episode of Dynamite drew 806,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 766,000 garnered by last night's live NXT on the USA Network by 5.2%, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #34. AEW tied for #62 in viewership, with CNN's New Day at 7am, while NXT ranked #67 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite show drew 995,000 viewers and ranked #2 in the Cable Top 150, and #55 in viewership. Last week's post-WarGames edition of NXT drew 659,000 viewers and ranked #37 in the Cable Top 150, and #75 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, beating the 0.19 scored by NXT in the same demo this week by 68%. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.45 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.17 in that demographic.

This week's AEW show was down 19% in total viewers from last week, but on the higher end of what the show was doing before the past two loaded episodes aired. AEW was down 29% in the 18-49 demographic rating this week, but again, it was on the higher end of what Dynamite was drawing before the past two loaded shows aired. This week's AEW show was up 18% from the same week in 2019, but that same week last year, the December 18 show, was their worst number of 2019 - 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

This week's NXT show drew the best number of total viewers since Halloween Havoc, which drew 876,000 viewers on October 28. NXT's 18-49 demographic rating for this week was the second-best since Halloween Havoc, behind the November 25 show that drew a 0.20 rating. This week's NXT was down 3.7% from the same week in 2019.

The Challenge on MTV at 8pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.45 rating, but drawing just 839,000 viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.593 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.412 million viewers. The Masked Singer also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.8 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 8 Episode: 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 16 Episode: 689,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

October 14 Episode: 651,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 21 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 4 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 638,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 658,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 9 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

December 16 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing, No NXT competition)

August 27 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday Airing, No NXT competition)

September 2 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 9 Episode: 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 16 Episode: 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 826,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Anniversary Episode)

October 21 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 781,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 4 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 764,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 18 Episode: 850,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 710,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

December 9 Episode: 995,000 viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 16 Episode: 806,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode