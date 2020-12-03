Week 60 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday's "Winter Is Coming" edition of Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers on TNT, while last night's "Takeover: WarGames 2020" go-home edition of NXT drew 658,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

The rankings for the night in viewership and the Cable Top 150 are not available as of this writing.

Last week's Dynamite show drew 710,000 viewers and ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 712,000 viewers and ranked #25 in the Cable Top 150, and #63 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.26 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.

This was AEW's sixth-best overall viewership of the year. The 0.42 rating in the key demographic was AEW's best of 2020, and the best since the November 13, 2019 episode, which drew a 0.43 rating for the post-Full Gear 2019 episode.

NXT's viewership was up from what it's been doing lately, drawing the second-best viewership since the beginning of November behind last week's 712,000 viewers. NXT's 0.16 rating in the key demographic is in the range of what the show has been drawing.

NXT was down 22% from the same week in 2019, while AEW was up 7.3% for the same week last year.

Ratings and viewership for non-wrestling shows on network & cable TV are not available as of this writing.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 8 Episode: 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 16 Episode: 689,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

October 14 Episode: 651,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 21 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 4 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 638,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 658,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing, No NXT competition)

August 27 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday Airing, No NXT competition)

September 2 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 9 Episode: 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 16 Episode: 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 826,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Anniversary Episode)

October 21 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 781,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 4 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 764,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 18 Episode: 850,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 710,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode