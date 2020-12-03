Impact Wrestling executive Don Callis helped Kenny Omega defeat Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship during last night's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite.

After the controversial finish, Callis announced that Omega would appear on next week's episode of Impact Wrestling and explain his actions. With Omega set to appear on a different wrestling show, Impact and AEW stars have taken to social media and pondered the possibilities of inter-promotional rivalries.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observe Radio, "the Callis thing has been in the works for a while" and that Callis was the person who pitched the idea to have Omega show up on Impact.

It is widely documented that Callis was the one who convinced Chris Jericho to wrestle Omega at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 12, a match which reportedly led to AEW President Tony Khan conceiving the idea for AEW. AEW and Impact could possibly use that history in the storyline and Meltzer noted that the two promotions "are going to be working together to a degree" although full details of their partnership are unclear.

It was noted that Impact Wrestling showing a match between Young Bucks and Motor City Machine Guns during this week's episode "was more than just a coincidence" even though Impact regularly airs old matches.

Melter added that Callis will be Omega's manager going forward and the angle could be similar to Bobby Heenan managing former AWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Bockwinkel in the 1970s. Bockwinkel was involved in the first-ever AWA versus WWWF World Title Unification match, wrestling WWWF Champion Bob Backlund, to a double count-out in March 1979. After dropping the title to Verne Gagne, Bockwinkel was handed back the AWA Championship when Gagne retired in 1981. This led to Bockwinkel becoming one of wrestling's biggest heels.

Besides Impact, AEW also has plans to work with NJPW and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in the near future. Omega will travel to Mexico soon to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid at Triplemania XXVIII on December 12. AEW already has a partnership with NWA which allows Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb to wrestle for AEW. Similarly, Meltzer said it would not be surprising if Impact's biggest stars show up on Dynamite soon.

Meltzer said that AEW President Tony Khan's recent tweets about "a shift in wrestling's balance of power" were meant to be about the events that transpired on Dynamite last night -- from the debut of Sting to the alliance between AEW and Impact.