AJ Styles has been vocal about who he wants to face at WrestleMania 37, a year after his boneyard match against The Undertaker at WWE's biggest show of the year.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, The Phenomenal One made it clear that unless he gets a shot at Drew McIntyre [or whoever would be WWE Champion at Mania], he wants to face either Edge or Triple H in April.

"If it can't be Drew McIntyre, give me Edge. If it can't be Edge, give me Triple H," said Styles. "But, of course, a number of other guys are willing to step up if it can't be those matches."

Styles went into detail as to why he wants the Rated R Superstar or The Game at Mania.

"I want Edge because at the Royal Rumble, he separated my shoulder with that spear. So, it's time that he get some payback.

"With Triple H, I feel like I'm putting him in a situation similar to The Undertaker [before every WrestleMania]. Will he accept? I don't know," added Styles.

The RAW Superstar spoke of the mindset of Edge and Triple H and why they still stand out from their peers.

"With these guys, I've always gone, 'wow, they're so great,'" said Styles. "Even while speaking to them, you realize that the mindset of how they approach things is totally different than a lot of other performers. There's a reason why they're still doing what they're doing."

Styles also praised Triple H for building a brand such as NXT.

"NXT is a brand because of him, there's no question in that. I would love to see how that is going to work in a match. Will it ever happen? I don't know, but I'm trying [to make it happen]."

