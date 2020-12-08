- WWE released a new backstage RAW segment with Angel Garza this week, but he did not appear live on the show. As noted before, Garza did work the pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings in a match against Keith Lee.

You can see the new Garza segment above. Garza sends another message to the woman he's been searching for and then gifts her a rose.

"Eres mi sueño... it means 'you are my dream,'" Garza said. "But this is not a dream because you are more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. You are the one that I have desired all along, the woman that I have been searching for, fighting for, and this rose has gone for a women of the world, but tonight this rose goes to you."

Garza then smiled as an off-camera mystery woman took the rose from his hand. There is no word yet on who the mystery woman might be revealed as, or when Garza will return to the RAW ring.

- The band Code Orange noted on Twitter today their "Let Me In" theme song for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has ranked #26 on the Billboard chart of Google's Top 100 Hummed Songs of 2020. The list was topped by "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billboard notes that, "the list reflects Google's best confidence for recorded music matches based on users' humming and/or singing. Recordings not associated with a single, specific recording artist are excluded."

You can see Code Orange's tweet below, which was re-tweeted by Wyatt: