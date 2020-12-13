Monday Night RAW Superstar Riddle might have a big supporter in Vince McMahon, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that McMahon really likes Riddle and thinks The Original Bro is "very funny in his own weird way." He added that although McMahon doesn't understand Riddle's gimmick which is inspired by Sean Penn's character in the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, he really likes Riddle's character and thinks its unique and funny.

"He just doesn't get The Bro thing, but he thinks he's funny 'so we gotta keep him on TV,'" said Meltzer.

It was also noted that McMahon doesn't see Riddle as a main event star but definitely worthy of regular TV time.

During last week's episode of RAW, Riddle offered doughnuts [Bro-Nuts] to several superstars in backstage segments and later proposed to form a tag team with Jeff Hardy. He suggested the name, The Hardy Bros and said their finisher can be called Bro-etry In Motion. Later in the night, Riddle tried to rescue Hardy from a beatdown from MVP. It seems like Hardy and Riddle might be entering a feud with The Hurt Business.

Riddle was first called up to the WWE main roster in May earlier this year. In his debut match on SmackDown, he defeated then-Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. In October, Riddle was moved to the red brand as part of the 2020 WWE Draft.