Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, former members of the stable The Forgotten Sons, returned to WWE programming for the first time since May this past week on Friday Night SmackDown. The duo accompanied King Baron Corbin to the ring as his new henchmen in his feud against The Mysterio Family.

However, Jaxson Ryker, the third member of the stable, continues to be missing from WWE TV.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, "there's a reason he wasn't there" on SmackDown and it's the same reason why the faction had not be around for so long. "These poor guys got all the heat from him," noted Meltzer, referring to Ryker's tweet supporting U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year which reportedly got him a lot of heat from the locker room.

Meltzer presumed that although "WWE haven't gotten around to cutting him yet," Ryker will most likely be a part of "the next round of cuts" since it might be difficult to resurrect his WWE career after the turn of events earlier this year. Meltzer added that WWE might not be in a hurry to release Ryker since they "aren't losing much money" and don't expect him to go another promotion and become a star.

WWE apparently had big plans for The Forgotten Sons, who were reportedly penciled in to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The New Day. However, Ryker's tweet put those plans on hold and Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura took their spot and won the titles instead.

