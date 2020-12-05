- After losing to Natalya on last night's SmackDown, Bayley approached Bianca Belair backstage. Belair was at commentary for the match, and taunted Bayley when she ended up tapping out to Natalya's sharpshooter.

"Who the hell do you think you are, going out there like that during my match?" Bayley questioned Belair. "Ding dong! Hello? I'm the EST of SmackDown. I'm the b-e-s-t, I'm the best! Ya get it? I'm the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, alright? I got you. I'm your role model."

- Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio and Big E defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Pat Patterson Tribute Match last night. Afterwards, Bryan spoke a bit about the late WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away earlier this week.

"Pat means so much — and you have to understand, Pat means so much to so many people," Bryan said. "So, if you were to ask, 'Who are the 50 people he's had the most influence on?' I am probably not even close to cracking that list, but he still means the world to me. When I first came up to NXT, the company didn't have a lot of confidence in me, except for Pat Patterson. And then I got fired. People were chanting 'Daniel Bryan' at a bunch of arenas, and Pat was the one who pushed, and pushed, and pushed to bring me back. Daniel Bryan, here in the WWE, may not even be here without Pat Patterson."

EXCLUSIVE: An emotional @WWEDanielBryan shares stories of the many fond memories he has of Pat Patterson. pic.twitter.com/Zs8rJE1UQ8 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 5, 2020

- An annual tradition has become when NXT General Manager William Regal announces "WarGames" to the NXT Universe. In the video below, Adam Cole, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Ember Moon, Kevin Owens, and others gave their best impression of Regal yelling it. This year's event takes place tomorrow at 7 pm ET (Pre-Show at 6 pm ET).